Hockey Net Squares (Shape)

I chose a hockey net for my subject of shape. I chose this photo because I didn't want the shape to be super obvious and plain, so I improvised. The theme of this week was shapes that I actually chose, so I picked squares as my shape.



In my photo, I like the use of my depth of field. The one focused line with the blurred front and back line shows the depth of field on the photo/ subject. I also love the colour contrast of the black and white. the whiteness of the net is ever so bright, and the background is deeply black. I think this photo is quite interesting. There is also leading lines where the net strings are placed.



If I had to change something about my photo, I would make the front net strings a tad more in focus and less blurred. I would also centre my photo so the leading line would be more straight.



I chose this photo to capture shapes. I found the squares in the photo and my eyes were drawn to it to get them in a picture, along with the depth of field. Also, this photo would be abstract. You may not know what my picture is even about, or what it really is. Although, it is pleasing to look at with my use of compositional elements.