Photo 1526
FLW Arthur Huertley House
16th September 2019
16th Sep 19
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
17th September 2019 2:16am
Tags
architecture
,
architect
,
chicago
,
frank-lloyd-wright
,
jy-architecture
,
flw-home
,
oak-park
,
jy-flw
Elizabeth
ace
Beautiful! I love FLW architecture!
December 24th, 2019
