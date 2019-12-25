Previous
Next
FLW Unity Temple by jyokota
Photo 1577

FLW Unity Temple

Built between 1905 - 1908 in Oak Park, Illinois, with classically Frank Lloyd Wright architectural lines
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
432% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
I just love all the lines/angles and the symmetry. Perfection.
December 27th, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
I so agree with Taffy, such an awesome capture and instant fav!
December 27th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise