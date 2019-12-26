Previous
FLW Unity Temple, Ceiling by jyokota
FLW Unity Temple, Ceiling

26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me.
Fr1da
Magnificent art deco feel !
December 27th, 2019  
Taffy ace
Makes for a fantastic abstract! Looks like it was a terrific tour and you made the most of it photographically!
December 27th, 2019  
Junko Y ace
@taffy -- the Unity Temple is a self-guided audio tour, so it allows you to linger as long as you want to wait for people to get out of your way, and move back and forth throughout the building at your pace. Perfect for photography. Very unlike the House/Studio Tour where they really force you to stay with the group.
December 27th, 2019  
