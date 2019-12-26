Sign up
Photo 1578
FLW Unity Temple, Ceiling
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
365
Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken: 17th September 2019 4:14am
Tags
church
ceiling
temple
architecture
architect
chicago
shapes
circles
squares
frank-lloyd-wright
jy-architecture
oak-park
jy-flw
Fr1da
Magnificent art deco feel !
December 27th, 2019
Taffy
ace
Makes for a fantastic abstract! Looks like it was a terrific tour and you made the most of it photographically!
December 27th, 2019
Junko Y
ace
@taffy
-- the Unity Temple is a self-guided audio tour, so it allows you to linger as long as you want to wait for people to get out of your way, and move back and forth throughout the building at your pace. Perfect for photography. Very unlike the House/Studio Tour where they really force you to stay with the group.
December 27th, 2019
