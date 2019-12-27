Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1579
Chicago Skyline
My family is visiting for Christmas and we ended our downtown day with a view of the city skyline. No tripod, five iPhone shots stitched together.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
3
3
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2051
photos
222
followers
151
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
27th December 2019 7:28pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflection
,
glow
,
city
,
nighttime
,
lake
,
skyline
,
chicago
,
jy-chicago
,
jy-nighttime
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
December 30th, 2019
Margo
ace
I,m not a city person, but this is a great capture fav
December 30th, 2019
summerfield
ace
it's a spectacular panoramic shot. aces!
December 30th, 2019
