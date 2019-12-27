Previous
Chicago Skyline by jyokota
Photo 1579

Chicago Skyline

My family is visiting for Christmas and we ended our downtown day with a view of the city skyline. No tripod, five iPhone shots stitched together.
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 30th, 2019  
Margo ace
I,m not a city person, but this is a great capture fav
December 30th, 2019  
summerfield ace
it's a spectacular panoramic shot. aces!
December 30th, 2019  
