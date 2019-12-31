Sign up
Photo 1583
Goodbye,2019
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
holiday
,
nighttime
,
chicago
,
neon
,
illumination
,
holiday-lights
,
jy-nighttime
,
morton-arboretum
,
flourescence
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Awesome capture and colours, fav!
January 1st, 2020
haskar
ace
Beautiful! Happy New Year !
January 1st, 2020
