Photo 1595
The Book Castle at Night
Schloss Blutenburg, home of the International Youth Library.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
1
1
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2068
photos
227
followers
153
following
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
13th January 2020 9:36pm
Tags
iphone
,
reflections
,
twilight
,
castle
,
nighttime
,
munich
,
schloss
,
jy-nighttime
,
jy-munich
,
iyl
,
ijb
,
schloss-blutenburg
Lynda McG
ace
This is lovely- fav
January 14th, 2020
