Photo 1596
Cobblestones Surrounding Blutenburg
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
2
2
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
16th January 2020 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
sky
,
clouds
,
curve
,
sidewalk
,
castle
,
line
,
munich
,
cobblestones
,
schloss
,
jy-b&w
,
jy-munich
,
iyl
,
ijb
,
schloss-blutenburg
Shar
ace
Nice composition, lovely capture!
January 17th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
The perspective distortion on the wonderful curvy path is fascinating
January 17th, 2020
