Previous
Next
Birds Circling in Twilight by jyokota
Photo 1599

Birds Circling in Twilight

Dramatic colors every day this week -- the light has been amazing, and the clouds reflect the colors so interestingly. And then -- the birds circle right over the water! What a photo-week of this castle it has been.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
438% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous shot of this gorgeous scene and reflections.
January 19th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful , especially viewed on black ! fav
January 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise