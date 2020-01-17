Sign up
Photo 1599
Birds Circling in Twilight
Dramatic colors every day this week -- the light has been amazing, and the clouds reflect the colors so interestingly. And then -- the birds circle right over the water! What a photo-week of this castle it has been.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2073
photos
229
followers
153
following
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
18th January 2020 10:11am
books
reflection
reflections
color
clouds
twilight
castle
lake
munich
schloss
jy-munich
blutenburg
schloss-blutenburg
Diana
ace
A fabulous shot of this gorgeous scene and reflections.
January 19th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful , especially viewed on black ! fav
January 19th, 2020
