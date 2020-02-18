Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1614
Sears Tower, the Blue Hour
Really. This is Taffy's every day view, and it looks this blue.
Here's Taffy's black and white:
http://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-02-19
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
5
3
Junko Y
@jyokota
chicago
willis
sears-tower
blue-hour
jy-chicago
bkb in the city
Awesome shot
February 19th, 2020
Taffy
ace
I'm the first to fav this!! Love the view, of course. And your composition looks great.
February 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
simply stunning!
February 19th, 2020
Katie
Great shot!
February 19th, 2020
*lynn
ace
beautiful
February 19th, 2020
