Photo 1624
Selfie in Peter Sís Starry Messenger Room
Standing at the door before entering this beautifully star-filled room, surrounded by mirrors to make the sky seem endless. Peter Sís was awarded a Caldecott Honor Award for his book, Starry Messenger, and this was taken at his exhibition in Prague.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
4
3
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2097
photos
238
followers
159
following
444% complete
View this month »
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
20th January 2020 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
stars
,
prague
,
exhibition
,
selfie
,
peter-sís
,
starry-messenger
julia
ace
Wow amazing .. what a sight ..
March 7th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
That must have taken your breath away to walk into. What a super image.
March 7th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is quite brilliant!
March 7th, 2020
Leon Buijs
Beautiful
March 7th, 2020
