Previous
Next
Selfie in Peter Sís Starry Messenger Room by jyokota
Photo 1624

Selfie in Peter Sís Starry Messenger Room

Standing at the door before entering this beautifully star-filled room, surrounded by mirrors to make the sky seem endless. Peter Sís was awarded a Caldecott Honor Award for his book, Starry Messenger, and this was taken at his exhibition in Prague.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
444% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Wow amazing .. what a sight ..
March 7th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
That must have taken your breath away to walk into. What a super image.
March 7th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is quite brilliant!
March 7th, 2020  
Leon Buijs
Beautiful
March 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise