Warsaw Palace of Culture and Science

Processed to show tribute to its very white origin in in 1955 as a gift of Russia to the people of Poland. These days, it's rather gray, but the grandeur of the architecture can still be felt. @haskar took me up to the top of this 42 floor building, the tallest in Poland and the fifth tallest in the European Union, so we could have a view of the city, and then we walked through the main building to admire (and obviously photograph!) the marble interior and grand chandeliers. Icon of this city, it is frequently featured in photographs of Warsaw.