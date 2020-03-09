Previous
Nightime Rynek by jyokota
Nightime Rynek

Arriving into the city where I lived and taught back in 2015, I had to take a walk to the market square in city center where I used to take a walk almost every night to get my Fitbit step count over 10,000 per day.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
Lou Ann ace
A beautiful city center, I love the architecture and the night time light.
March 17th, 2020  
Diane Owens ace
Wonderful night shot and architecture. Looks like a fascinating place! Fav.
March 17th, 2020  
