Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1629
Nightime Rynek
Arriving into the city where I lived and taught back in 2015, I had to take a walk to the market square in city center where I used to take a walk almost every night to get my Fitbit step count over 10,000 per day.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2102
photos
235
followers
157
following
446% complete
View this month »
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th March 2020 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
nighttime
,
poland
,
wrocław
,
market-square
,
rynek
,
jy-nighttime
,
jy-poland
,
jy-wroław
Lou Ann
ace
A beautiful city center, I love the architecture and the night time light.
March 17th, 2020
Diane Owens
ace
Wonderful night shot and architecture. Looks like a fascinating place! Fav.
March 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close