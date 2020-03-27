Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1647
E Wedel Chocolate Lounge
Making decadent hot chocolate since 1851. Served in this lounge since 1893. Enjoyed with 365er
@haskar
in 2020.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2121
photos
235
followers
156
following
451% complete
View this month »
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
1648
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
7th March 2020 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
sepia
,
chocolate
,
vintage
,
restaurant
,
ambience
,
chandelier
,
poland
,
hot-chocolate
,
warsaw
,
jy-b&w
,
jy-poland
,
jy-warsaw
,
jy-ambience
Ian JB
what a really nice image, love the composition and the colour rendering. Im sure would look good printed big !!
April 2nd, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
A vintage feel. I’m ready to have a cup!
April 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close