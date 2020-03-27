Previous
E Wedel Chocolate Lounge by jyokota
E Wedel Chocolate Lounge

Making decadent hot chocolate since 1851. Served in this lounge since 1893. Enjoyed with 365er @haskar in 2020.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Junko Y

@jyokota
Ian JB
what a really nice image, love the composition and the colour rendering. Im sure would look good printed big !!
April 2nd, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
A vintage feel. I’m ready to have a cup!
April 2nd, 2020  
