RIP Tomie de Paola

Author/Illustrator of over 270 books for children, Tomie dePaola was much beloved by readers and he will be missed. Perhaps he is most known for original stories like his Caldecott honor book, Strega Nona. But his oeuvre ranged from delightfully informational storybooks to illustrations of poetry collections, biographically based readers such as his Newbery honor book, 26 Fairmont Avenue.



Here, I present a very small sampling, but because I have given away so many of our books (about 15,000 thus far), this is all I have left of his books. Featured is a signed copy showing that I first met him in 1985. Tomie was gregarious, charming, and an engaging conversationalist. A fond memory is his 70th birthday dinner party when he waxed eloquent about the delights of an egg and its aesthetic perfection in form (long before the worldwide-twittered egg), functionality in cooking, and as a powerhouse in nutrition. He owned more ovens than my husband (who only had four, not including the toaster oven or microwave ovens).



I'm taking on the challenge that Northy set up for us to take 30 shots of the same subject in the month of April. I decided on my home library because I've never photographed it despite the fact that every visitor to my house always photographs it. My first photo is not particularly inspired photographically but the subject matter is of a person who should be remembered.



