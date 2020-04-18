Sign up
Photo 1666
I ate five pistachios at once!
Alright, so the squirrel got on TT and deserved some treats. So I put some pistachios inside the pot and it took the squirrel only a minute to discover them.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
backyard
,
eating
,
nuts
,
pistachio
,
sixws
,
six-ws
,
jy-backyard
Pam Knowler
ace
Such a cutie! Yes he deserved the treats!
April 19th, 2020
