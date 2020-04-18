Previous
I ate five pistachios at once! by jyokota
Alright, so the squirrel got on TT and deserved some treats. So I put some pistachios inside the pot and it took the squirrel only a minute to discover them.
Pam Knowler ace
Such a cutie! Yes he deserved the treats!
April 19th, 2020  
