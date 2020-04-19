Sign up
Photo 1667
The Untidy Squirrel Leaves a Mess
There will be no more pistachios for squirrel. I mean, who's going to clean that up???
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
16th April 2020 2:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
mess
,
backyard
,
eating
,
nuts
,
pistachio
,
sixws
,
six-ws
,
jy-backyard
,
messy-eater
Pam Knowler
ace
So funny! What a messy boy! 😂😂😂
April 19th, 2020
