Really? This Oreo is only a Photo Prop? by jyokota
Really? This Oreo is only a Photo Prop?

I couldn't help it, and I promise I won't feed him any more, but I found a plastic container with some stale snacks in it, and I had to see if the Oreo could be a photo prop.
Junko Y

I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me.
Graeme Stevens ace
Great shot and focus - I'm sure he'll enjoy it and be back for another one ;)
April 24th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
He's never had it so good! Have you ever seen a fat squirrel? No!
April 24th, 2020  
