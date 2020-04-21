Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1669
Really? This Oreo is only a Photo Prop?
I couldn't help it, and I promise I won't feed him any more, but I found a plastic container with some stale snacks in it, and I had to see if the Oreo could be a photo prop.
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
Tags
squirrel
,
cookie
,
oreo
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great shot and focus - I'm sure he'll enjoy it and be back for another one ;)
April 24th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
He's never had it so good! Have you ever seen a fat squirrel? No!
April 24th, 2020
