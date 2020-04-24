Sign up
Photo 1672
I'm traveling the world through snacks: Korean Nurungji
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
2
0
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
21st April 2020 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
backyard
,
rice
,
jy-squirrel
,
nurungji
julia
ace
You have well fed squirrels..
April 25th, 2020
Babs
ace
He has very multicultural tastes.
April 25th, 2020
