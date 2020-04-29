Previous
Next
Did you call me? by jyokota
Photo 1677

Did you call me?

29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
459% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
This is so funny and such a well-taken image. Fav
May 3rd, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great timing, perfect title
May 3rd, 2020  
julia ace
He must be getting real use yo his photo shoots.. well caught..
May 3rd, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Cute pose!
May 3rd, 2020  
Babs ace
Great timing, he looks so friendly.
May 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise