Photo 1677
Did you call me?
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
27th April 2020 1:17pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
squirrel
,
jy-squirrel
Dianne
This is so funny and such a well-taken image. Fav
May 3rd, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great timing, perfect title
May 3rd, 2020
julia
ace
He must be getting real use yo his photo shoots.. well caught..
May 3rd, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Cute pose!
May 3rd, 2020
Babs
ace
Great timing, he looks so friendly.
May 3rd, 2020
