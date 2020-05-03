Deer Go to College During Pandemic

I hadn't left the house in over 50 days, and it's migrating bird season when I would typically have joined the local Audubon group on their bird walks. They have all been canceled for the season, but a friend invited me to go in separate cars, and walk a distance apart form each other. So I went. As soon as we entered the college campus in our cars, I could see deer here and there -- walking around on campus because there are no students or anyone else either. But when we got to the nature park, the parking lot was packed and families were everywhere and children were running in the playground. I didn't even bother to park or get out of my car. But I snapped a few deer photos from my car.