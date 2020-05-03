Previous
Next
Deer Go to College During Pandemic by jyokota
Photo 1680

Deer Go to College During Pandemic

I hadn't left the house in over 50 days, and it's migrating bird season when I would typically have joined the local Audubon group on their bird walks. They have all been canceled for the season, but a friend invited me to go in separate cars, and walk a distance apart form each other. So I went. As soon as we entered the college campus in our cars, I could see deer here and there -- walking around on campus because there are no students or anyone else either. But when we got to the nature park, the parking lot was packed and families were everywhere and children were running in the playground. I didn't even bother to park or get out of my car. But I snapped a few deer photos from my car.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
460% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
how nice for the deer, i just saw an article about flamingoes roaming the streets of Mumbai! imagine that for flamingo Friday!
May 5th, 2020  
Taffy ace
This is so charming! Isolated deer hanging out with total access to the fruits on the tree. Love the colors in the tree and the bricks that frame the tree and the deer.
May 5th, 2020  
Marnie ace
Oh gosh, fabulous sight Junko. There are some most unusual things happening aren't there?
May 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise