Let's Play Hide and Go Seek by jyokota
Photo 1681

Let's Play Hide and Go Seek

I didn't speak English when I started school, and I still remember playing a game that I thought was named "haidengoseek" -- as a proper noun. I wonder if Oliver understands?
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Junko Y

Issi Bannerman ace
That's brilliant!
May 5th, 2020  
julia ace
Well he's doing a great job..
May 5th, 2020  
