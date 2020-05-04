Sign up
Photo 1681
Let's Play Hide and Go Seek
I didn't speak English when I started school, and I still remember playing a game that I thought was named "haidengoseek" -- as a proper noun. I wonder if Oliver understands?
4th May 2020
4th May 20
1
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
3rd May 2020 2:09pm
Tags
squirrel
,
game
,
sixws
,
six-ws
,
jy-squirrel
,
sixws-105
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's brilliant!
May 5th, 2020
julia
ace
Well he's doing a great job..
May 5th, 2020
