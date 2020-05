Hold on to lunch -- it's windy!

Oliver found a never-ending supply of tasty seeds in the big big tree and on this super-windy day, he was breaking off small branches, taking them to a calmer part of the tree than the outer branches, and eating them in peace. But then! He discarded the remains of the branch and leaves by simply dropping them down below onto the roof of the library so I guess this means I have to get the gutters cleaned at some point. He really needs to be a more manner-conscious eater.