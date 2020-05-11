Sign up
Photo 1688
Morning Surprise Scones
I usually post at the end of the day after assessing all my photos from the day. But I need not wait, because what could be better than waking up to surprise scones on your doorstep?
alternate view:
https://365project.org/jyokota/challenges-and/2020-05-11
11th May 2020
11th May 20
1
0
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me.
Tags
food
,
surprise
,
friendship
,
breakfast
,
baking
,
scones
JackieR
ace
What a lovely gift!!
Fab shot too!!
May 11th, 2020
Fab shot too!!