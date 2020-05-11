Previous
Next
Morning Surprise Scones by jyokota
Photo 1688

Morning Surprise Scones

I usually post at the end of the day after assessing all my photos from the day. But I need not wait, because what could be better than waking up to surprise scones on your doorstep?

alternate view: https://365project.org/jyokota/challenges-and/2020-05-11

11th May 2020 11th May 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
462% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What a lovely gift!!

Fab shot too!!
May 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise