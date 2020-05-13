Previous
Oliver Posing and Singing by Japanese Maple
Oliver Posing and Singing by Japanese Maple

If you look closely you can see his mouth open. I heard him from inside the house and shot this out the window. Do you think his tail looks like a treble clef? Or simply a backward quarter note.
13th May 2020

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
Lynda McG
Beautiful colours and capture- fav
May 15th, 2020  
JackieR
They sing??? Our neighbours have cut down the trees the squirrel's dray was in, so we don't see him anymore. I do miss his antics, to share your squirrel is lovely!!
May 15th, 2020  
