Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1690
Oliver Posing and Singing by Japanese Maple
If you look closely you can see his mouth open. I heard him from inside the house and shot this out the window. Do you think his tail looks like a treble clef? Or simply a backward quarter note.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2180
photos
241
followers
156
following
463% complete
View this month »
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
Latest from all albums
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
368
1689
1690
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
11th May 2020 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
backyard
,
japanese-maple
,
jy-squirrel
Lynda McG
ace
Beautiful colours and capture- fav
May 15th, 2020
JackieR
ace
They sing??? Our neighbours have cut down the trees the squirrel's dray was in, so we don't see him anymore. I do miss his antics, to share your squirrel is lovely!!
May 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close