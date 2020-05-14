Sign up
Photo 1691
Run, Oliver, Run
14th May 2020
14th May 20
4
4
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me.
2183
photos
241
followers
156
following
463% complete
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
13th May 2020 2:38pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
backyard
,
run
,
running
,
jy-backyard
,
jy-squirrel
JackieR
ace
What a fabulous pov and shot!! Did you have a bribe of bread in your hand??
May 17th, 2020
May 17th, 2020
GG G
Perfect timing!
May 17th, 2020
Estere
That's such a perfectly captured image 🤩
May 17th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Oh super shot!
May 17th, 2020
