Oh, really? Someone asked about me??? by jyokota
Photo 1697

Oh, really? Someone asked about me???

Yes, Oliver. Marnie @golftragic asked about you. You were not in my album for four days and you were missed.

20th May 2020 20th May 20

Junko Y

@jyokota
Jane Pittenger ace
Fabulous expression
May 23rd, 2020  
