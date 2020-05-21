Previous
I'm sorry for stealing my surprise by jyokota
I'm sorry for stealing my surprise

Naughty Oliver. I was busily going in and out of the screened porch putting together a bird feeding station and hadn't latch the door completely. I turned around to find Oliver running from the porch toward the closest and tallest tree with a bag of peanuts in his mouth! When I chased him and told him to drop it, he did. He had gone into the screened porch, and INTO the house where. had the peanuts in a bag behind a glass door. Do you think his apology is sincere? See Oliver's surprise gift from my daughter and her husband here: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2020-05-22
Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
