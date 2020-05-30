Previous
Next
Posing Chipmunk by jyokota
Photo 1707

Posing Chipmunk

Oliver must have told him there would be bread if he cooperated and posed.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
467% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
He looks like a younger one. Nice to meet Oliver's friend!
May 31st, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
Such a clear shot.
May 31st, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
This is wonderful, they are so fast. Fav!
May 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise