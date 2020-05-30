Sign up
Photo 1707
Posing Chipmunk
Oliver must have told him there would be bread if he cooperated and posed.
30th May 2020
30th May 20
3
3
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me.
2199
photos
240
followers
156
following
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
22nd May 2020 10:04am
Privacy
Public
Tags
wildlife
,
chipmunk
,
jy-backyard
,
jy-chipmunk
Taffy
ace
He looks like a younger one. Nice to meet Oliver's friend!
May 31st, 2020
Danette Thompson
ace
Such a clear shot.
May 31st, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
This is wonderful, they are so fast. Fav!
May 31st, 2020
