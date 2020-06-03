Previous
Sourdough Rye Bread Recipe from Jane by jyokota
Photo 1711

Sourdough Rye Bread Recipe from Jane

Here it is -- my attempt at Jane's @jgpittenger recipe! It's so nice to have 365 photobuddies who impact so many aspects of our lives. I baked mine yesterday and then passed the recipe along to Taffy. Here's hers: https://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-06-03
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
468% complete

@jgpittenger -- thanks for the recipe and your tips for how to bake this! Is this how it's supposed to look? (I feel like it didn't rise as much after I divided it)
June 4th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Looks great! Just posted my much less composed attempt, with textures trying to hide my carelessness in the iPhone shot.
June 4th, 2020  
