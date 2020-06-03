Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1711
Sourdough Rye Bread Recipe from Jane
Here it is -- my attempt at Jane's
@jgpittenger
recipe! It's so nice to have 365 photobuddies who impact so many aspects of our lives. I baked mine yesterday and then passed the recipe along to Taffy. Here's hers:
https://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-06-03
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2203
photos
241
followers
155
following
468% complete
View this month »
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
2nd June 2020 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bread
,
rye
,
sourdough
,
jy-bread
,
365-friendships
Junko Y
ace
@jgpittenger
-- thanks for the recipe and your tips for how to bake this! Is this how it's supposed to look? (I feel like it didn't rise as much after I divided it)
June 4th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Looks great! Just posted my much less composed attempt, with textures trying to hide my carelessness in the iPhone shot.
June 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close