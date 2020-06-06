Baby Bunny

This baby (and family) lives under the tiger lilies and while the mother comes out at all hours, the baby ventures out between 6:30 - 7:30 pm momentarily -- then immediately returns to the shelter of the lilies. I've been trying to photograph this baby for weeks now and it's getting so big! This was shot from inside the screened porch because I knew if I went outside the baby would hide faster than I could take her photo -- and she did. I decided not to crop any closer because I liked how the evening shadows of all the branches and limbs looked both ominous and yet protective at the same time.