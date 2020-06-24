Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1734
(Rare) Rock Wren catches his dinner_
Merlin says Rock Wrens are rare for our area -- but here he is, eating dinner in my backyard.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2227
photos
249
followers
156
following
475% complete
View this month »
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
24th June 2020 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
bird
,
bug
,
wren
,
jy-bird
,
jy-backyard-bird
,
rock-wren
Diane Owens
ace
Amazing shot of him! Fav.
June 25th, 2020
Louise & Ken
ace
Rocks, Wren and Dinner...Captured...and Captured! Quite a trifecta!
June 25th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Fabulous capture! I have been trying to get a shot of a wren for ages but have failed as they move so quickly! Well done!
June 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close