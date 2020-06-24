Previous
(Rare) Rock Wren catches his dinner_ by jyokota
Photo 1734

(Rare) Rock Wren catches his dinner_

Merlin says Rock Wrens are rare for our area -- but here he is, eating dinner in my backyard.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
Diane Owens ace
Amazing shot of him! Fav.
June 25th, 2020  
Louise & Ken ace
Rocks, Wren and Dinner...Captured...and Captured! Quite a trifecta!
June 25th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Fabulous capture! I have been trying to get a shot of a wren for ages but have failed as they move so quickly! Well done!
June 25th, 2020  
