Photo 1736
So THIS is where you moved my house
My neighbors selling their home gave me their mother's bird houses so I carried them across the street and set them up. I loved watching this wren and partner bring twigs and build a nest inside. Baby wrens in my photo future??
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
Tags
nest
,
birdhouse
,
wren
,
jy-bird
,
jy-backyard-bird
Diana
ace
A stunning capture of this wren and beautiful bird house! You certainly have so much to keep you entertained now.
June 29th, 2020
