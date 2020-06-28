Previous
Next
So THIS is where you moved my house by jyokota
Photo 1736

So THIS is where you moved my house

My neighbors selling their home gave me their mother's bird houses so I carried them across the street and set them up. I loved watching this wren and partner bring twigs and build a nest inside. Baby wrens in my photo future??
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
475% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A stunning capture of this wren and beautiful bird house! You certainly have so much to keep you entertained now.
June 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise