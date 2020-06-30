Sign up
Photo 1742
Nest Building
I'm so excited about future wren babies in the little birdhouse just next to my porch :)
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2238
photos
252
followers
156
following
1738
1739
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
4
3
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
29th June 2020 12:26pm
bird
backyard
nest
birdhouse
wren
jy-bird
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 10th, 2020
ChristineL
ace
What a great place to capture the action :)
July 10th, 2020
KV
ace
What a cool bird house,
July 10th, 2020
