The Monarch Likes the Cone Flowers by jyokota
Photo 1749

The Monarch Likes the Cone Flowers

My friends brought me some cone flowers because they attract butterflies, bees, and birds. But we had to plant them in a pot high above the ground because rabbits ate all my previous cone flowers.

12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
Photo Details

