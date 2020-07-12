Sign up
Photo 1749
The Monarch Likes the Cone Flowers
My friends brought me some cone flowers because they attract butterflies, bees, and birds. But we had to plant them in a pot high above the ground because rabbits ate all my previous cone flowers.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2243
photos
253
followers
156
following
479% complete
View this month »
Tags
flowers
,
butterfly
,
monarch
,
cone-flowers
,
sixws
,
jy-backyard
,
jy-butterfly
