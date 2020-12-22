Previous
Whitehorse Falls by jyokota
Photo 1898

Whitehorse Falls

Phototrip with @jgpittenger @kriskerr @taffy driving along the Umpqua River (where I would have liked to stop every few feet). Jane introduced us to good waterfalls along the route. Processing touchup finalized with invaluable feedback.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
