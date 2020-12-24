PS Blending Mode Practice: Lago di Garda

Today's lesson that @taffy and I practiced was on blending modes, using brushes to darken/lighten, etc.. So here you see the original photo posted in March a year ago when @caterina took me to see a most spectacular sunset and I waited til the duck floated into the scene just between the poles. The second is my first attempt at using the "dissolve" feature of the blending brush. And the last is back into LR to lift shadows.
PS practice: layers, masking, blending, brushing, collage-making with free transform, background gradient fill, text and shaping of line.