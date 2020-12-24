Previous
PS Blending Mode Practice: Lago di Garda by jyokota
Photo 1878

PS Blending Mode Practice: Lago di Garda

Today's lesson that @taffy and I practiced was on blending modes, using brushes to darken/lighten, etc.. So here you see the original photo posted in March a year ago when @caterina took me to see a most spectacular sunset and I waited til the duck floated into the scene just between the poles. The second is my first attempt at using the "dissolve" feature of the blending brush. And the last is back into LR to lift shadows.

PS practice: layers, masking, blending, brushing, collage-making with free transform, background gradient fill, text and shaping of line.

Original post: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2019-03-23
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Junko Y

@jyokota
Michael Van Krey ace
I do love this composition. I’m not sure I have a favorite of the playing with light. I may ultimately prefer your first for the subtle color variations. Not that there has to be a favorite lol
December 24th, 2020  
