RAW-LR-PS-LR Stormy Laupahoehoe Beach

So, Taffy and I have been taking these PS classes and I posted a before and after collage yesterday. But I'm still more comfortable in LR so I re-imported it back into LR and worked on it a little more. Brought up a little of the sun light (might be making the thunderstorms on the horizon show up a bit?) and downplayed the sharper contrast in the foreground. But now I wonder -- is it too much manipulating? Does it look artificial? Hawaii does have extremely contrasty-weather. Hmmm . . .