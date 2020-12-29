Previous
The neighbors are feeding me. . . by jyokota
Photo 1888

The neighbors are feeding me. . .

You don't want me to eat from the bird feeder and I found that the neighbors keep lots of bread out for me so what could I do?
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Danette Thompson ace
Perfection
January 2nd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
LOL...they are too funny, Well captures.
January 2nd, 2021  
Cathy
Haha! Looks like he is well fed! Guess nobody told him all that gluten is inflammatory! Cute start to your 2021 project!
January 2nd, 2021  
