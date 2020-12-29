Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1888
The neighbors are feeding me. . .
You don't want me to eat from the bird feeder and I found that the neighbors keep lots of bread out for me so what could I do?
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2384
photos
251
followers
156
following
518% complete
View this month »
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
bread
,
jy-backyard
,
jy-squirrel
Danette Thompson
ace
Perfection
January 2nd, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
LOL...they are too funny, Well captures.
January 2nd, 2021
Cathy
Haha! Looks like he is well fed! Guess nobody told him all that gluten is inflammatory! Cute start to your 2021 project!
January 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close