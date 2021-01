Birds of the Aegean Islands

PS Lesson: Layer Clipping Mask



Original image + fourth bird in upper right corner



Work around: I couldn't color/contrast balance as I was layering so I made the bird smaller and put him in the far corner as if he was farther away.



Lessons learned: get the original photos with correct balance of color, contrast, etc. before layering. Oh, and get the horizon line straight before adding the new bird because the wing gets super close to the edge if you do it after.