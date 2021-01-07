Sign up
Photo 1907
I'm Watching You
This beam is just outside the family room window, and Oliver can always see into the house because the upper part of that window doesn't have blinds that open and shut.
PS practice of using Wand to make selection, + and - to make fine tuning in selection, and then making adjustment of contrast on squirrel. It was a challenge to work on the tail's fluffiness.
Best lesson of the day: Command, shift, escape. When you are so stuck you don't know how to get out of what you are doing. (Taffy taught me this one.)
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
squirrel
,
jy-backyard
,
jy-squirrel
,
ps-lesson
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Great focus ❤️
January 7th, 2021
Bill
The background is so cool. Great sharp shot.
January 7th, 2021
Kas
ace
Stunning.
January 7th, 2021
