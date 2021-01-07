Previous
Next
I'm Watching You by jyokota
Photo 1907

I'm Watching You

This beam is just outside the family room window, and Oliver can always see into the house because the upper part of that window doesn't have blinds that open and shut.

PS practice of using Wand to make selection, + and - to make fine tuning in selection, and then making adjustment of contrast on squirrel. It was a challenge to work on the tail's fluffiness.

Best lesson of the day: Command, shift, escape. When you are so stuck you don't know how to get out of what you are doing. (Taffy taught me this one.)
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
522% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nadiya Bilovodenko
Great focus ❤️
January 7th, 2021  
Bill
The background is so cool. Great sharp shot.
January 7th, 2021  
Kas ace
Stunning.
January 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise