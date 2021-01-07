I'm Watching You

This beam is just outside the family room window, and Oliver can always see into the house because the upper part of that window doesn't have blinds that open and shut.



PS practice of using Wand to make selection, + and - to make fine tuning in selection, and then making adjustment of contrast on squirrel. It was a challenge to work on the tail's fluffiness.



Best lesson of the day: Command, shift, escape. When you are so stuck you don't know how to get out of what you are doing. (Taffy taught me this one.)