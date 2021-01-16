Previous
Grand Canyon Nighttime Landscape by jyokota
Photo 1933

Grand Canyon Nighttime Landscape

With thanks to travel buddies and processing partners @taffy and @jgpittenger. Taken on our October 2018 trip.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Beau ace
Wow....incredible
February 26th, 2021  
Rick ace
Wow, awesome capture. Love the star filled sky.
February 26th, 2021  
Taffy ace
Love the time of day -- the way we see the stars over the canyon, but can see the canyon details as well. Beautifully processed.
February 26th, 2021  
J A Byrdlip ace
Fantastic
February 26th, 2021  
