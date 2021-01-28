Sign up
Photo 1927
You found me!
Baby and I were playing hide-and-go-seek.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
2420
photos
253
followers
156
following
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
game
,
playing
,
hide-and-go-seek
,
jy-backyard
,
jy-squirrel
