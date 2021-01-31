Sign up
Only a rabbit came to visit
If you have at least knee-high boots, you could come for a visit in my backyard. iPhone shot while shoveling. And shoveling. And shoveling.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
31st January 2021 3:53pm
snow
snowstorm
jy-backyard
Dianne
A huge job to keep ahead of.
February 1st, 2021
Maggie
The rabbit tracks add interest to your shot. Made me smile
February 1st, 2021
