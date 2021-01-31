Previous
Only a rabbit came to visit by jyokota
Photo 1932

Only a rabbit came to visit

If you have at least knee-high boots, you could come for a visit in my backyard. iPhone shot while shoveling. And shoveling. And shoveling.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Junko Y

@jyokota

Photo Details

Dianne
A huge job to keep ahead of.
February 1st, 2021  
Maggie
The rabbit tracks add interest to your shot. Made me smile
February 1st, 2021  
