Photo 1952
Let's play in the fluffy snow!
Baby is full of joy and wants to play all the time. She's clearly not sick.
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
3
2
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2445
photos
260
followers
156
following
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
30th January 2021 1:45pm
snow
squirrel
snowstorm
sixws
sixws-114
jy-backyard
jy-squirrel
Milanie
ace
Love the way you've been composing these - leaving him small in that big white snow
February 12th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Must be hard for them to find food. She looks happy! seeing you. So cute.
February 12th, 2021
Elizabeth
ace
Cute capture. She doesn’t seem to mind the snow.
February 12th, 2021
