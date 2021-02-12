Previous
Let's play in the fluffy snow! by jyokota
Let's play in the fluffy snow!

Baby is full of joy and wants to play all the time. She's clearly not sick.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Milanie
Love the way you've been composing these - leaving him small in that big white snow
February 12th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg
Must be hard for them to find food. She looks happy! seeing you. So cute.
February 12th, 2021  
Elizabeth
Cute capture. She doesn’t seem to mind the snow.
February 12th, 2021  
