Photo 1958
I hope he didn't see where I'm hiding the nut . . _
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
hiding
,
snowstorm
,
jy-backyard
,
jy-squirrel
Mark Prince
ace
“He started running before the starting gun !!!!!!”
February 13th, 2021
KV
ace
The one in the background is definitely watching and waiting for that nut.
February 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
