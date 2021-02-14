Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1959
I made a valentine for you!
I gave Oliver an apple slice and he chewed it into a heart shape and held it out to be photographed.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2452
photos
261
followers
156
following
536% complete
View this month »
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
28th January 2021 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
apple
,
heart
,
valentine
,
apple-peel
,
jy-backyard
,
jy-squirrel
Mel
What a cutie!
February 14th, 2021
Daryl O'Hare
ace
cute
February 14th, 2021
Corinne
ace
Cute !
February 14th, 2021
Allison Williams
ace
So sweet. Now you make me feel guilty because I am trying to thwart my squirrel visitors.
February 14th, 2021
Brigette
ace
😍
February 14th, 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
Perfect!
February 14th, 2021
Amanda R.
Oh that's the best! Mouth open, perfect little valentine in his hands! Too cute!
February 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close