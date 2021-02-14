Previous
I made a valentine for you! by jyokota
I made a valentine for you!

I gave Oliver an apple slice and he chewed it into a heart shape and held it out to be photographed.
Junko Y

Mel
What a cutie!
February 14th, 2021  
Daryl O'Hare ace
cute
February 14th, 2021  
Corinne ace
Cute !
February 14th, 2021  
Allison Williams ace
So sweet. Now you make me feel guilty because I am trying to thwart my squirrel visitors.
February 14th, 2021  
Brigette ace
😍
February 14th, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
Perfect!
February 14th, 2021  
Amanda R.
Oh that's the best! Mouth open, perfect little valentine in his hands! Too cute!
February 14th, 2021  
