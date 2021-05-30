Previous
Little Duckling Making Ripples by jyokota
Photo 2034

Little Duckling Making Ripples

30th May 2021 30th May 21

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
Taffy ace
I really like the artistic sense in this scene. The duckling is like catching someone in street photography, making the whole scene feel more interesting. But the squiggly lines are also the stars in the scene.
June 8th, 2021  
Junko Y ace
@taffy -- thank you! This was taken in the park behind my house where we went for a New Year walk.
June 8th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
I love .the “squiggles” and the duck, and the light!
June 8th, 2021  
