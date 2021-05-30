Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2034
Little Duckling Making Ripples
30th May 2021
30th May 21
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2529
photos
268
followers
156
following
557% complete
View this month »
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
grass
,
waves
,
duck
,
pond
,
ripples
,
duckling
Taffy
ace
I really like the artistic sense in this scene. The duckling is like catching someone in street photography, making the whole scene feel more interesting. But the squiggly lines are also the stars in the scene.
June 8th, 2021
Junko Y
ace
@taffy
-- thank you! This was taken in the park behind my house where we went for a New Year walk.
June 8th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
I love .the “squiggles” and the duck, and the light!
June 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close