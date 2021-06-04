Sign up
Photo 2039
House Finch
I like the way the finch's colors are brought out by the colors in the flowers. It's just too bad that I couldn't place the finch where I would have liked in the composition! I need more cooperative birds!
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
30th April 2021 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
finch
,
house-finch
,
jy-bird
