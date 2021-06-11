Previous
Tree Face by jyokota
Photo 2038

Tree Face

Sometimes you go birding at 6:30 in the morning, hike for hours, and the best thing you see is -- a tree face.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
Ha! Well spotted!
June 13th, 2021  
Diana ace
Amazing textures and face, it looks like a parrot to me.
June 13th, 2021  
